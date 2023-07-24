Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler

Classified Obituary Clerk and Front Desk Receptionist

Offering: An excellent benefits package including health, dental and vision plans. Free long and short-term disability and life insurance. 401(k) retirement plan. A generous Paid Time Off plan. Paid holidays

Responsibilities: Interact with customers placing obituaries via telephone, internet, and in person. Processing payments for ads. Greet visitors and announce them when necessary. Help visitors with circulation related questions. General duties such as mail distribution, FedEx shipping, daily deposits and more.

Requirements: Excellent customer service skills. Able to communicate clearly and professionally via email and phone. Ability to read, write and talk clearly and concisely with customers, employees, supervisors, and managers when preparing ad layouts, contract lists and more. Strong interpersonal skills. Prefer industry related positions: advertising, sales, customer service. Strong knowledge of Google and Microsoft Suites, InDesign skills a plus. High school diploma or GED equivalent.