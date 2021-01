THE RALSTON GROUPJACKSONVILLE, TXSALES CONSULTANT/BENEFITS REPRESENTATIVECONTRACT- WORK FROM HOME OR OFFICE$45,000 TO $75,000 YEARLY (PLUS COMMISSION)BENEFITS: DENTAL, LIFE INS, MEDICAL/VISION

"Our Sales Consultants specialize in Financial Benefits across the state. The position is fully trained and requires no previous experience. We provide product knowledge and support across the state and to meet client demands are currently adding several Benefit Reps to our sales team.