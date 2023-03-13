U.S. Express

Alba, TX

Diesel Technician

Career Advancement Certifications

Uniforms & nitrile exam work gloves

Annual boot allowance

Sign-on bonus

Shift differential pay

Competitive base benefits package

Paid Parental Leave

What you’ll need:

Minimum of 1 year of mechanical experience preferred

A Technical Diploma from an accredited Diesel Technology Program may substitute for 1 year of the required experience

Experience in the transportation industry preferred

Computer experience preferred

Valid driver’s license required

18 years or older to work in U.S. Xpress Shop Environment

Test, service, and repair tractors and related mechanical components

Diagnose and repair most transmission, engine, electrical, suspension, driveline, HVAC, brakes and air systems

Repair/Replace bolt-on body parts such as hoods and cab extenders

Maintain a high productivity level and complete jobs within or close to SRT times.

Perform DOT inspections as outlined in U.S. Xpress guidelines

Perform open seat inspections to prepare tractor for next driver