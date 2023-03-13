U.S. Express
Alba, TX
Diesel Technician
Career Advancement Certifications
Uniforms & nitrile exam work gloves
Annual boot allowance
Sign-on bonus
Shift differential pay
Competitive base benefits package
Paid Parental Leave
What you’ll need:
Minimum of 1 year of mechanical experience preferred
A Technical Diploma from an accredited Diesel Technology Program may substitute for 1 year of the required experience
Experience in the transportation industry preferred
Computer experience preferred
Valid driver’s license required
18 years or older to work in U.S. Xpress Shop Environment
Test, service, and repair tractors and related mechanical components
Diagnose and repair most transmission, engine, electrical, suspension, driveline, HVAC, brakes and air systems
Repair/Replace bolt-on body parts such as hoods and cab extenders
Maintain a high productivity level and complete jobs within or close to SRT times.
Perform DOT inspections as outlined in U.S. Xpress guidelines
Perform open seat inspections to prepare tractor for next driver