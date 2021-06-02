JOB ALERT: Ulrich Barn Builders in Tyler needs a retail store sales employee

Tyler, TX
Ulrich Barn Builders
Retail Store Sales
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, 401K, PTO
Hourly base pay, plus commission
Ulrich manufactures and sells the highest quality backyard structures from storage sheds, craft rooms, man caves, she sheds, cabin shells, kid’s playhouses, portable garages and finished log cabins. If you are selected you will be joining the “A Team” of the industry. Ulrich has been family owned and in the shed-building business since 1990. We care about our product and reputation, striving to passionately exceed our customers’ expectations. Our goal is to help each customer live more memorable and organized lives. Our work environment is positive and full of energy. We will train you to set you up for success so we can all win!