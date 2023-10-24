Ulta Beauty
Tyler, TX
Hair Stylist
Qualified candidates will be 18+ years-old with a Cosmetology and/or Barber license, no relevant work experience is necessary. Additional requirements include:
Proficiency with latest salon techniques
Proficiency with equipment needed to perform technical work.
An engaging personality to build and maintain strong customer relationships
Strong listening and verbal communication skills
You’ll accomplish all of this by:
Performing hair services including hair design, haircuts, color, texture, hair treatments, makeup applications, and ear piercing (where applicable)
Building personal and professional rapport with all guests
Providing professional product recommendations as part of all services
Meeting/exceeding all individual sales and productivity goals
We invite you to submit your application as we may have positions open now or in the near future, depending on current business needs.