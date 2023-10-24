Ulta Beauty

Tyler, TX

Hair Stylist

Qualified candidates will be 18+ years-old with a Cosmetology and/or Barber license, no relevant work experience is necessary. Additional requirements include:

Proficiency with latest salon techniques

Proficiency with equipment needed to perform technical work.

An engaging personality to build and maintain strong customer relationships

Strong listening and verbal communication skills

You’ll accomplish all of this by:

Performing hair services including hair design, haircuts, color, texture, hair treatments, makeup applications, and ear piercing (where applicable)

Building personal and professional rapport with all guests

Providing professional product recommendations as part of all services

Meeting/exceeding all individual sales and productivity goals

We invite you to submit your application as we may have positions open now or in the near future, depending on current business needs.