JOB ALERT: Ulta Beauty in Tyler needs a services manager

Tyler, TX

Ulta Beauty

Services Manager

Full-time

Cosmetology License where required by state

3 to 5 Years retail management and financial management required

As a Services Manager at Ulta Beauty, you are responsible for leading through Ulta Beauty’s mission, vision, and values in order to develop a high-performing team that consistently delivers sales growth in retail and services. You will oversee a team of stylists, estheticians and boutique leads and are accountable for all aspects of the services business, including services, boutiques, makeup, skincare, fragrance, pro hair and PCA merchandise sales, events, guest satisfaction, and operational excellence.

You will drive your business through a focus on performance (services, boutiques, makeup, skincare, fragrance, pro hair and PCA merchandise sales and in-store events), people (guest experience and associate culture), and process (operating procedures and compliance standards). This position requires a drive for results, a passion for the beauty industry, the ability to deliver exceptional guest service and to lead a team of retail and service professionals.