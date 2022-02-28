Longview, TX

Union Pacific Railroad

Risk Management Representative

Accountabilities

– Provide 24-hour on call coverage for responding to, investigating, leading, evaluating, negotiating, and resolving critical and/or catastrophic injury incidents, including but not limited to, employees; trespassers; motorists; licensees and others on railroad property to assess and reduce risk for the company

– Provide support to Law Department partners and risk management representatives

– Provide litigation defense support

– Ensure file maintenance in accordance with Company and legal retention requirements

Qualifications

– Proficient business AND customer service skills

– Proficient Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word) skills

– Proficient organization AND prioritization skills

– Valid driver’s license

– A Bachelor’s degree or relevant work experience

– Proficient computer skills

Preferred Skills

– Experience In the following legal areas; litigation support and/or claim investigations

– 1 or more years of work experience in claims investigations

Physicial Requirements

– Able to occasionally lift, carry, bend and stoop with objects weighing up to 50 lbs

– While performing the responsibilities of the job, the employee will spend extended hours in front of a computer screen

– Able to frequently walk, climb, and maintain balance on equipment in a safe manner

Work Conditions

– 18 years of age or older

– Authorized to work in the United States without company sponsorship

– Willingness to practice safe work habits

– Experience working various shifts, overtime, holidays, and weekends

Travel Requirements: Travel required within designated territory