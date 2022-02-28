Longview, TX
Union Pacific Railroad
Risk Management Representative
Accountabilities
– Provide 24-hour on call coverage for responding to, investigating, leading, evaluating, negotiating, and resolving critical and/or catastrophic injury incidents, including but not limited to, employees; trespassers; motorists; licensees and others on railroad property to assess and reduce risk for the company
– Provide support to Law Department partners and risk management representatives
– Provide litigation defense support
– Ensure file maintenance in accordance with Company and legal retention requirements
Qualifications
– Proficient business AND customer service skills
– Proficient Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word) skills
– Proficient organization AND prioritization skills
– Valid driver’s license
– A Bachelor’s degree or relevant work experience
– Proficient computer skills
Preferred Skills
– Experience In the following legal areas; litigation support and/or claim investigations
– 1 or more years of work experience in claims investigations
Physicial Requirements
– Able to occasionally lift, carry, bend and stoop with objects weighing up to 50 lbs
– While performing the responsibilities of the job, the employee will spend extended hours in front of a computer screen
– Able to frequently walk, climb, and maintain balance on equipment in a safe manner
Work Conditions
– 18 years of age or older
– Authorized to work in the United States without company sponsorship
– Willingness to practice safe work habits
– Experience working various shifts, overtime, holidays, and weekends
Travel Requirements: Travel required within designated territory