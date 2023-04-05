UT Health Athens Hospital
Athens, TX
Medical Lab Tech (MLT)
Responsibilities
Our UT Health Athens Hospital is seeking an experienced Medical Technologist. We are looking for your experience, knowledge and patient care skills in our Laboratory where you will be responsible for:
Collect specimens, perform tests and maintain proper documentation
Assist Lab Manager in maintaining compliance with hospital and regulatory entities by keeping documentation up-to-date and review Quality Control on all tests performed
Qualifications
Education:
MT: BS in Medical Laboratory Science or BS in related science, with approved clinical laboratory training
MLT: AS degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, with approved clinical laboratory training
Certification and Licensure:
Registered with recognized Laboratory organization such as ASCP or AMT with in 6 months of hire
Compliance Requirements
Comply with regulatory requirements, guidelines, and policies