UT Health Athens Hospital

Athens, TX

Medical Lab Tech (MLT)

Responsibilities

Our UT Health Athens Hospital is seeking an experienced Medical Technologist. We are looking for your experience, knowledge and patient care skills in our Laboratory where you will be responsible for:

Collect specimens, perform tests and maintain proper documentation

Assist Lab Manager in maintaining compliance with hospital and regulatory entities by keeping documentation up-to-date and review Quality Control on all tests performed

Qualifications

Education:

MT: BS in Medical Laboratory Science or BS in related science, with approved clinical laboratory training

MLT: AS degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, with approved clinical laboratory training

Certification and Licensure:

Registered with recognized Laboratory organization such as ASCP or AMT with in 6 months of hire

Compliance Requirements

Comply with regulatory requirements, guidelines, and policies