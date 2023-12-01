UT Health East Texas & Ardent Health Services

Tyler

New Grad Nurses

Responsibilities: Under supervision of a Registered Nurse, the Nurse Technician/Graduate Nurse provides care according to established policies and procedures to patients. Reports and documents observations, assists with procedures and performs other unit support activities as needed and assigned. Care and skill opportunities vary by facility and nursing specialty area/unit.

Medical, vision, dental health insurance, health savings account / flexible spending, competitive pay, paid time off, 401k retirement plan with company match, employee assistance program and more.

Qualifications: Graduate of an accredited school of professional nursing (GN) obtained prior to start date or job transfer date is required-OR-Temporary or Current Registered Nurse (RN) license to practice in the state of Texas is required or must be obtained prior to hire or job transfer date. BLS or CPR is required from the American Heart Association (AHA).