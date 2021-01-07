JOB ALERT: UT Health East Texas hiring registered nurses

UT HEALTH EAST TEXAS
TYLER, TX
RN, OUTPATIENT WOUND CARE, PRN
Temporary – Day Shift
A.D.N. or B.S.N. from an accredited school
The Registered Nurse is responsible for delivery of patient care through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation. Deliver individualized, goal-directed nursing care using a systematic approach and according to standards of care, facility’s code of conduct compliance, and policy in collaboration with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members
