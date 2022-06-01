Henderson, TX
UT Health East Texas
Radiology Tech
What You’ll Be Doing
· Performs diagnostic, interventional, and/or therapeutic procedures for patients of all ages (neonatal, pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric) in a manner that ensures an accurate and complete examination/treatment by complying with established policies and procedures.
· Organizes and documents all aspects of assigned patient care in coordination with radiologists, nursing personnel, and other areas of department to ensure accurate and timely performance of radiology procedures.
· Participates in performance improvement activities by participating in the collection of data for performance improvement activities to ensure quality is consistent with established standards.
· Assumes responsibility for professional growth and development by participating in educational activities to promote continuous improvement and compliance with patient care standards.
Experience
High school diploma or GED equivalent
· Graduate of an approved Radiologic Technology school
· Registered by the ARRT or registry eligible
· Should be licensed with the Texas Department of Health according to regulations
Physical Requirements
– Ability to lift, push and/or pull heavy objects and to constantly walk, stand, bend, reach for and/or stoop.
– Ability to perform a full range of body motions including handling and lifting patients, manual and finger dexterity and eye/hand coordination.
– Ability to see and hear to normal range with correction.
– Ability to wear lead protective devices for extended periods of time.
– Ability to work under stressful conditions and to work irregular hours.
*Exposure to infectious disease on a constant basis.
Facility: Henderson Hospital, LLC
Job Type: Full-Time Regular
Shift: Rotating, Full-Time, Weekends