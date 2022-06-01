Henderson, TX

UT Health East Texas

Radiology Tech

What You’ll Be Doing

· Performs diagnostic, interventional, and/or therapeutic procedures for patients of all ages (neonatal, pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric) in a manner that ensures an accurate and complete examination/treatment by complying with established policies and procedures.

· Organizes and documents all aspects of assigned patient care in coordination with radiologists, nursing personnel, and other areas of department to ensure accurate and timely performance of radiology procedures.

· Participates in performance improvement activities by participating in the collection of data for performance improvement activities to ensure quality is consistent with established standards.

· Assumes responsibility for professional growth and development by participating in educational activities to promote continuous improvement and compliance with patient care standards.

Experience

High school diploma or GED equivalent

· Graduate of an approved Radiologic Technology school

· Registered by the ARRT or registry eligible

· Should be licensed with the Texas Department of Health according to regulations

Physical Requirements

– Ability to lift, push and/or pull heavy objects and to constantly walk, stand, bend, reach for and/or stoop.

– Ability to perform a full range of body motions including handling and lifting patients, manual and finger dexterity and eye/hand coordination.

– Ability to see and hear to normal range with correction.

– Ability to wear lead protective devices for extended periods of time.

– Ability to work under stressful conditions and to work irregular hours.

*Exposure to infectious disease on a constant basis.

Facility: Henderson Hospital, LLC

Job Type: Full-Time Regular

Shift: Rotating, Full-Time, Weekends