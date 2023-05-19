UT Health East Texas
Jacksonville, TX
Medical Assistant MA Family Medicine
Monday – Friday
Full Time
Education:
Graduate of accredited school of nursing, CMAA/LPN/LVN.
Participates in continuing education activities.
BLS
Experience:
Healthcare experience, clinic experience extremely preferred
Basic personal computer skills and comfort with Microsoft Windows operating system; database and word processing skills required.
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Active listening skills
Good problem solving skills
Patient record documentation skills
Strong time management skills
Ability to think strategically and act tactically
Ability to handle multiple tasks at the same time
Ability to embrace the client relationship to guide decisions and actions
Demonstrates good team work
Certification and Licensure:
Current Texas Licensure as a Licensed Vocational Nurse or Certified Medical Administrative Assistant
BLS Certification