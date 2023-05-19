UT Health East Texas

Jacksonville, TX

Medical Assistant MA Family Medicine

Monday – Friday

Full Time

Education:

Graduate of accredited school of nursing, CMAA/LPN/LVN.

Participates in continuing education activities.

BLS

Experience:

Healthcare experience, clinic experience extremely preferred

Basic personal computer skills and comfort with Microsoft Windows operating system; database and word processing skills required.

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Active listening skills

Good problem solving skills

Patient record documentation skills

Strong time management skills

Ability to think strategically and act tactically

Ability to handle multiple tasks at the same time

Ability to embrace the client relationship to guide decisions and actions

Demonstrates good team work

Certification and Licensure:

Current Texas Licensure as a Licensed Vocational Nurse or Certified Medical Administrative Assistant

BLS Certification