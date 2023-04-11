UT Health East Texas

Jacksonville, TX

Registered Nurse (RN) – ER

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Registered Nurse is responsible for delivery of patient care through the nursing process of assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation. This position is responsible for the following:

Directing and coordinating all nursing care for patients based on established clinical nursing practice standards.

Collaborating with other professional disciplines to ensure effective and efficient patient care delivery and the achievement of desired patient outcomes.

Contributing to the provision of quality nursing care through performance improvement techniques that demonstrate positive outcomes in patient care.

1. Deliver individualized, goal-directed nursing care using a systematic approach and according to standards of care, facility’s code of conduct compliance, and policy in collaboration with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members.

2. Systematically evaluate quality and factors relating to safety, effectiveness, and cost in planning and delivering patient care.

3. Implement Infection Control, Safety and Risk Management Programs in all nursing practices.

4. Demonstrate ability to adapt to varied age-specific patient populations.

5. Acquire and maintain current knowledge in nursing practice

Education:

Associates Degree in Nursing (ADN) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from an accredited school.

Experience:

Prefer 2 years of nursing experience in an acute care setting.

Position requires fluency in English language to function in job environment appropriately.

Good interpersonal, communication, team-work, and customer service skills.