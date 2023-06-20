UT Health East Texas

Jacksonville, TX

Vascular Technologist

what experience are we looking for in our Vascular Techs?

Completion of an accredited Echo/Vascular Ultrasound program preferred.

Knowledge and ability to operate all equipment used in the Echo/Vascular Lab

Ability to perform all echo and vascular procedures according to ICAEL/ICAVL protocol Certification and Licensure:

Current BLS certification or ability to obtain certification upon hire within 30 days.

Registry Certification in Echocardiography and Vascular Ultrasound preferred.

Ability to lift, push and/or pull heavy objects and to constantly walk, stand, bend, reach for and/or stoop.

Ability to perform a full range of body motions including handling and lifting patients, manual and finger dexterity, and eye/hand coordination.

Ability to see and hear to normal range with correction.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:

Exposure to infectious disease on a constant basis.

Exposure to ionizing radiation on a frequent basis.

Exposure to unpleasant working conditions or undesirable elements, some of which are potentially hazardous or harmful, and which may require exercise of well-defined precautions for protection from injury or illness.

Potential for cuts, bruises, and muscle strains.