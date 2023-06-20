UT Health East Texas
Jacksonville, TX
Vascular Technologist
what experience are we looking for in our Vascular Techs?
Completion of an accredited Echo/Vascular Ultrasound program preferred.
Knowledge and ability to operate all equipment used in the Echo/Vascular Lab
Ability to perform all echo and vascular procedures according to ICAEL/ICAVL protocol Certification and Licensure:
Current BLS certification or ability to obtain certification upon hire within 30 days.
Registry Certification in Echocardiography and Vascular Ultrasound preferred.
Ability to lift, push and/or pull heavy objects and to constantly walk, stand, bend, reach for and/or stoop.
Ability to perform a full range of body motions including handling and lifting patients, manual and finger dexterity, and eye/hand coordination.
Ability to see and hear to normal range with correction.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS:
Exposure to infectious disease on a constant basis.
Exposure to ionizing radiation on a frequent basis.
Exposure to unpleasant working conditions or undesirable elements, some of which are potentially hazardous or harmful, and which may require exercise of well-defined precautions for protection from injury or illness.
Potential for cuts, bruises, and muscle strains.