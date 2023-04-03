UT Health East Texas
Tyler, TX
Faculty Pulmonologist with CF certification
This position will be replacing a retiring physician who currently heads our adult cystic fibrosis program. We are looking for someone to transition into her role. We are happy to consider candidates who practice pulmonary medicine or general internal medicine in addition to their CF responsibilities.
Caring for children and adults, the CF Center provides comprehensive services ranging from evaluation and diagnosis to treatment, patient education, teaching and research. The CF Center has been an affiliated (UT Southwestern) CF Center accredited by the CFF since 1985.
Benefits:
Paid Medical Insurance Premiums
Life Insurance
Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance
Competitive Retirement Plans
Professional Development Fund
Reimbursement for TX Medical License Registration
Fee exempt status for DEA License
Smith County Medical Society Membership
Texas Medical Association Dues Reimbursement
Medical Liability Coverage: No tail coverage policy needed
Vacation Days (accruals increase at regular intervals), Floating Holidays, University Holidays, CME Time, Sick Time