UT Health East Texas

Tyler, TX

Faculty Pulmonologist with CF certification

This position will be replacing a retiring physician who currently heads our adult cystic fibrosis program. We are looking for someone to transition into her role. We are happy to consider candidates who practice pulmonary medicine or general internal medicine in addition to their CF responsibilities.

Caring for children and adults, the CF Center provides comprehensive services ranging from evaluation and diagnosis to treatment, patient education, teaching and research. The CF Center has been an affiliated (UT Southwestern) CF Center accredited by the CFF since 1985.

Benefits:

Paid Medical Insurance Premiums

Life Insurance

Accidental Death & Dismemberment Insurance

Competitive Retirement Plans

Professional Development Fund

Reimbursement for TX Medical License Registration

Fee exempt status for DEA License

Smith County Medical Society Membership

Texas Medical Association Dues Reimbursement

Medical Liability Coverage: No tail coverage policy needed

Vacation Days (accruals increase at regular intervals), Floating Holidays, University Holidays, CME Time, Sick Time