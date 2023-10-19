This is a Patient Centered Customer Service Position: The right candidate must genuinely care about people.
DUTIES, ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include: Drives mobile from BCC to destinations & back.
Performs clerical & registration procedures at mobile sites.
Provides good customer service by utilizing good communication skills and technical knowledge to ensure ETMC and departmental.
QUALIFICATIONS / REQUIREMENTS:
Education: High school or high school equivalent.
Experience: One year experience driving trucks/vans required.
Certification and Licensure: CDL is required.