This is a Patient Centered Customer Service Position: The right candidate must genuinely care about people.

DUTIES, ACCOUNTABILITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include: Drives mobile from BCC to destinations & back.

Performs clerical & registration procedures at mobile sites.

Provides good customer service by utilizing good communication skills and technical knowledge to ensure ETMC and departmental.

QUALIFICATIONS / REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High school or high school equivalent.

Experience: One year experience driving trucks/vans required.

Certification and Licensure: CDL is required.