UT Health Henderson
Henderson, TX
Envision Physician Services, Emergency Medicine Physicians
* 14,000 annual visits
* Independent Contractor status
* 96 bed community hospital
* Level IV Trauma
* Level 111 Stroke Support facility
* $220 per hour
* 24 hours of physician coverage
* Malpractice with Tail coverage
* Lab services on site.
* 12/24 hour shifts
Our Physicians Enjoy
* Generous compensation
* National leadership programs
* Exceptional practice support
* Strong leadership at local, regional and national levels
* Exceptional quality of practice backed by comprehensive support services
* Optimal care teams with flexible and equitable scheduling options
* A-rated professional liability insurance
* Extensive variety of practice settings coast-to-coast
* Competitive compensation, including several benefit options
* Opportunities for professional development, mentoring and career advancement
* Clinician mental health and well-being support
* Comprehensive education and training on leadership, management and clinical best practices, including a wide variety of CME programs
* Clinical and scientific research opportunities
At UT Health Henderson emergency room, all elements are in place to treat your emergency including:
* Level III stroke support facility designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services
* Emergency room nurses with Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) and Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course (ENPC) so patients can receive immediate and appropriate care
* Diagnostic services featuring x-ray, ultrasound, CT with iDose radiation reduction and other imaging modalities when needed
* Private treatment rooms
* The ability to monitor and stabilize heart attack and stroke patients
* Transfer to UT Health Tyler Level 1 trauma center, if higher level of care is needed.