UT Health Henderson

Henderson, TX

Envision Physician Services, Emergency Medicine Physicians

* 14,000 annual visits

* Independent Contractor status

* 96 bed community hospital

* Level IV Trauma

* Level 111 Stroke Support facility

* $220 per hour

* 24 hours of physician coverage

* Malpractice with Tail coverage

* Lab services on site.

* 12/24 hour shifts

Our Physicians Enjoy

* Generous compensation

* National leadership programs

* Exceptional practice support

* Strong leadership at local, regional and national levels

* Exceptional quality of practice backed by comprehensive support services

* Optimal care teams with flexible and equitable scheduling options

* A-rated professional liability insurance

* Extensive variety of practice settings coast-to-coast

* Competitive compensation, including several benefit options

* Opportunities for professional development, mentoring and career advancement

* Clinician mental health and well-being support

* Comprehensive education and training on leadership, management and clinical best practices, including a wide variety of CME programs

* Clinical and scientific research opportunities

At UT Health Henderson emergency room, all elements are in place to treat your emergency including:

* Level III stroke support facility designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services

* Emergency room nurses with Trauma Nursing Core Course (TNCC) and Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course (ENPC) so patients can receive immediate and appropriate care

* Diagnostic services featuring x-ray, ultrasound, CT with iDose radiation reduction and other imaging modalities when needed

* Private treatment rooms

* The ability to monitor and stabilize heart attack and stroke patients

* Transfer to UT Health Tyler Level 1 trauma center, if higher level of care is needed.