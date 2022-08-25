UT Health Henderson

Henderson, TX

RN, Labor & Delivery Postpartum Recovery

What You Will Be Doing:

– Deliver individualized, goal-directed nursing care using a systematic approach and according to standards of care, facility’s code of conduct compliance, and policy in collaboration with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members:

– Collect patient’s health data.

– Analyze assessment data in determining patient problems.

– Develop a comprehensive plan of care that prescribes interventions to attain expected outcomes.

– Assist with the plan of care, evaluate, modify and coordinate care and communicate well with other disciplines.

– Provide for the care of multiple patients and/or delegation of care to other members of the healthcare team.

– Delegate tasks to unlicensed personnel in compliance with the Board of Nursing.

– Conduct discharge planning, assisting the patient/significant others to obtain knowledge about illness, injury prevention, and teaching.

– Maintain confidentiality with all information.

– Systematically evaluate quality and factors relating to safety, effectiveness, and cost in planning and delivering patient care:

– Demonstrate ability to adapt to varied age-specific patient populations.

QUALIFICATIONS / REQUIREMENTS:

Education:

– Associates Degree in Nursing (AND) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from an accredited school.

Experience:



– Prefer 2 years of nursing experience in an acute care setting.

– Position requires fluency in English language to function in job environment appropriately.

– Good interpersonal, communication, team-work, and customer service skills.

– Good organizational, problem-solving and follow-through skills.

– Ability to multi-task constantly, react to changes quickly/productively, and tolerate interruptions.

– Ability to perform work when no directions are given, and give directions to others.

– Remain flexible, organized, professional and able to analyze, make sound decisions under stressful or crisis situations.

– Demonstrate knowledge of current computer systems, equipment or programs used in the organization.

– Demonstrate maturity and accountability.

Certification and Licensure:



– Completion of education to obtain Licensure as a Registered Nurse (RN).

– ACLS certification preferred.

– BLS required

– PALS Certification (preferred but not required).

$20,000 Sign-On Bonus

Full-Time

7:00pm-7:00am