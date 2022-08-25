UT Health Henderson
Henderson, TX
RN, Labor & Delivery Postpartum Recovery
What You Will Be Doing:
– Deliver individualized, goal-directed nursing care using a systematic approach and according to standards of care, facility’s code of conduct compliance, and policy in collaboration with patients and interdisciplinary healthcare team members:
– Collect patient’s health data.
– Analyze assessment data in determining patient problems.
– Develop a comprehensive plan of care that prescribes interventions to attain expected outcomes.
– Assist with the plan of care, evaluate, modify and coordinate care and communicate well with other disciplines.
– Provide for the care of multiple patients and/or delegation of care to other members of the healthcare team.
– Delegate tasks to unlicensed personnel in compliance with the Board of Nursing.
– Conduct discharge planning, assisting the patient/significant others to obtain knowledge about illness, injury prevention, and teaching.
– Maintain confidentiality with all information.
– Systematically evaluate quality and factors relating to safety, effectiveness, and cost in planning and delivering patient care:
– Demonstrate ability to adapt to varied age-specific patient populations.
QUALIFICATIONS / REQUIREMENTS:
Education:
– Associates Degree in Nursing (AND) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from an accredited school.
Experience:
– Prefer 2 years of nursing experience in an acute care setting.
– Position requires fluency in English language to function in job environment appropriately.
– Good interpersonal, communication, team-work, and customer service skills.
– Good organizational, problem-solving and follow-through skills.
– Ability to multi-task constantly, react to changes quickly/productively, and tolerate interruptions.
– Ability to perform work when no directions are given, and give directions to others.
– Remain flexible, organized, professional and able to analyze, make sound decisions under stressful or crisis situations.
– Demonstrate knowledge of current computer systems, equipment or programs used in the organization.
– Demonstrate maturity and accountability.
Certification and Licensure:
– Completion of education to obtain Licensure as a Registered Nurse (RN).
– ACLS certification preferred.
– BLS required
– PALS Certification (preferred but not required).
$20,000 Sign-On Bonus
Full-Time
7:00pm-7:00am