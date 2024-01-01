UT Health

Jacksonville, TX

Ultrasound Technologist

What You Will Be Doing:

Performs diagnostic, interventional and/or therapeutic procedures for patients of all ages (neonatal, pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric) in a manner that ensures an accurate and complete examination/treatment by complying with established policies and procedures.

Organizes and documents all aspects of assigned patient care in coordination with radiologists, nursing personnel and other areas of department to ensure accurate and timely performance of radiology procedures

o what experience are we looking for in our Ultrasound Techs?

Graduate of an AMA approved Radiology program

Must be ARDMS or registry eligible.

Basic Life Support within 30 days of hire

One (1) year experience preferred, but not required

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to sit/stand for long periods of time while completing work on a computer.

Ability to lift 10 or more pounds.

Ability to move throughout the workplace