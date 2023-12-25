UT Health Tyler

Tyler, TX

Paramedic- EMS

Qualifications

Job Requirements:

High School diploma or equivalent

Must be at least 20 years of age.

International Trauma Life Support (ITLS) certification or Pre-hospital Trauma Life Support

(PHTLS) certification.

pediatric Education for Pre-Hospital Professionals (PEPP) certification or Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certification.

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certification.

Texas DSHS certification as EMT Paramedic.

National Registry or Texas DSHS Licensed Paramedic/Equivalent associate degree.

Paramedics are accountable for responding to all assigned calls in the most appropriate, efficient manner and providing the highest standards of patient care while keeping a safe and hazard-free environment. The Paramedic works with an EMT on an MICU ambulance and contributes to overall patient care in the areas of patient assessment, triage, packaging and transport according to protocol. There are occasions in which the Paramedic may work with another Paramedic on a Double Medic unit within the system.