JOB ALERT: UT Health in Tyler needs call center, central scheduling employee

Tyler, TX
UT Health
Call center, central scheduling
Full-time
High School Diploma/GED required, 2 Years college preferred
Basic Computer Skills, Basic Typing Skills of 35 WPM
Maintain acceptable ACD (automated call distribution) call statistics for ASA, AHT, and AUX Ration, Demonstrate proficiency and skill in call control and call steerage. Understand and take appropriate intervention for call queue management at an agent level. Accurately performs physician and service referrals, Make outbound calls for physician appointments, and confirmation calls in concert with PHYTEL, Effectively retrieves voice mail messages and enters them into EHR, Maintains confidentiality of all interactions, Other duties as requested.