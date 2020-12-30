JOB ALERT: UT Health looking for HR manager

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UT HEALTH EAST TEXAS
TYLER. TX
HR MANAGER
Full Time Day Shift
Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration, Management, Education, Human Resources or other related fields
PHR, SPHR Preferred

Serve as subject matter expert for assigned facilities in relation to HR service, Lead facility on-boarding efforts including the New Leader Assimilation Process, Oversee employee relations issues; effectively managing risk, working with legal, business leaders, and HR leaders as needed, Oversee the employee engagement, Best Places to Work and evaluation processes in line with the UT Health East Texas processes, Work across the UT Health East Texas HR team to implement the broader HR strategy and initiatives, Ensure the UT Health East Texas commitment to creating an inclusive culture

Apply Here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51