JOB ALERT: UT Health Tyler needs a guest service representative

Tyler, TX
UT Health Tyler
Guest Services Representative
Full-time
$23,000-$28,000

Minimum (1) year customer service, Intermediate computer skills, Intermediate knowledge of medical terminology

Typing 35 WPM, Ability to sit/stand for long periods of time, Ability to lift 10 Lbs.

The position will provide hospital access screening with excellent customer service skills. Responsible for screening employees, visitors, patients and vendors who enter the facility. Hospital Access Screener will ask screening questions and accurately obtain temperatures. Screener will provide appropriate PPE. May be responsible for the safe transport of patients via wheelchair

