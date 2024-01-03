UT Health Tyler

Tyler, TX

PRN EMS 911 Operator

Benefits include: Medical, vision, dental health insurance, health savings account/flexible spending, competitive pay, paid time off, 401k retirement plan with company match, employee assistance program and more.

Responsibilities include: Processes requests for ambulance service within established time requirements. Working knowledge of all communications/computer equipment. Ability to communicate effectively with citizens, medical professionals, public officials and political leaders. Other duties as assigned.

Required Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent. Type 30 words per minute with 90% accuracy.

Preferred: Knowledge of MPDS EMD protocols.

Skills to apply EMD protocols over the telephone.