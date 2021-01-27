JOB ALERT: UT Health Tyler needs an RN Charge, LTAC

Tyler, TX

UT Health Tyler

RN Charge, LTAC

Full-time

Degree as a Registered Nurse from an accredited school of professional nursing. Current Texas RN license required. Basic Cardiac Life Support (BLS) required. Advanced certification as applicable

Must be able to list at least 50 pounds, position patients and possess physical strength. Must be able to stand and walk for long periods of time

The RN Charge for LTAC coordinates and administers care to a unit specific patient population utilizing a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach to ensure that each patient receives nursing care appropriate to his/her illness or condition. Provides clinical supervision to the clinical, professional, and auxiliary staff to ensure the continuous delivery of quality patient care. Works cooperatively with appropriate medical staff to ensure accomplishment of hospital and departmental goals. Manages departmental activities in accordance with hospital and departmental policy and ensures that care is delivered consistent with physician’s orders and treatment protocols. Oversees the implementation of a plan of care appropriate to each patient’s needs.