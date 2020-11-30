JOB ALERT: Valvoline instant Oil Change seeks Certified state inspector and Lube Tech

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Longview, TX
Certified State Inspector/Lube Technician
Valvoline instant Oil Change
Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K
Competitive Pay and Flexible Work Schedule
As a Certified State Inspector / Lube Technician you will help drive the continued success of VIOC by providing reliable and impeccable preventive maintenance service. You will act as a trusted advisor to our customers, evaluating their needs and performing maintenance to keep their vehicle serviced and safe on the road. Must be able to lift 50 pounds, stand for extended periods of time, and have full mobility with your hands above your head
Apply here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51