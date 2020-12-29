JOB ALERT: Valvoline looking for certified automotive state inspector

COMPANY: VALVOLINE INSTANT OIL CHANGE
CITY: TYLER, TX
JOB TITLE: CERTIFIED AUTOMOTIVE STATE INSPECTOR
Be a certified state, safety and/or emissions inspector. Able to lift 50 pounds. You will perform state safety and/or emissions inspections for guests, perform automotive preventative maintenance such as changing oil, checking and refilling other vehicle fluids, replacing filters, and inspecting and replacing lights and wipers. Master products, services and company knowledge, maintain a clean, well-organized service center and facilitate a safe and secure working environment, evaluate customers’ needs, working quickly and efficiently.

Apply here

