Varsity Tutors

Remote

Palestine Elementary School Reading Certified Teacher

Why join our platform?

  • Enjoy competitive rates and get paid up to 2x per week.
  • Choose to tutor as much or as little as you want.
  • Get paired with students best-suited to your teaching style and preferences (from thousands of potential clients).
  • Reach underserved communities through our partnerships with school districts.
  • Tutor online (i.e. work remotely) using Varsity Tutors purpose-built Live Learning Platform.
  • Students can take adaptive assessments through the platform and share results to help you decide where to focus.

What we look for in a school tutor:

  • You are a currently certified teacher or have held a teaching certification in the past. Certification can be from any state.
  • You are comfortable working with students who might be struggling or one to two grade levels behind.
  • You have excellent communication skills and a friendly, approachable personality.
  • You have the ability to personalize lessons for each student.

Discover all the ways you can reach students through the online platform:

  • Explore options like 1-on-1 Online Tutoring, Small Group Classes, VT+ Classes, Large Live Classes, and Instant Tutoring.
