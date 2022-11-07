Varsity Tutors
Remote
Palestine Elementary School Reading Certified Teacher
Why join our platform?
- Enjoy competitive rates and get paid up to 2x per week.
- Choose to tutor as much or as little as you want.
- Get paired with students best-suited to your teaching style and preferences (from thousands of potential clients).
- Reach underserved communities through our partnerships with school districts.
- Tutor online (i.e. work remotely) using Varsity Tutors purpose-built Live Learning Platform.
- Students can take adaptive assessments through the platform and share results to help you decide where to focus.
What we look for in a school tutor:
- You are a currently certified teacher or have held a teaching certification in the past. Certification can be from any state.
- You are comfortable working with students who might be struggling or one to two grade levels behind.
- You have excellent communication skills and a friendly, approachable personality.
- You have the ability to personalize lessons for each student.
Discover all the ways you can reach students through the online platform:
- Explore options like 1-on-1 Online Tutoring, Small Group Classes, VT+ Classes, Large Live Classes, and Instant Tutoring.