Varsity Tutors

Remote

Palestine Elementary School Reading Certified Teacher

Why join our platform?

Enjoy competitive rates and get paid up to 2x per week.

Choose to tutor as much or as little as you want.

Get paired with students best-suited to your teaching style and preferences (from thousands of potential clients).

Reach underserved communities through our partnerships with school districts.

Tutor online (i.e. work remotely) using Varsity Tutors purpose-built Live Learning Platform.

Students can take adaptive assessments through the platform and share results to help you decide where to focus.

What we look for in a school tutor:

You are a currently certified teacher or have held a teaching certification in the past. Certification can be from any state.

You are comfortable working with students who might be struggling or one to two grade levels behind.

You have excellent communication skills and a friendly, approachable personality.

You have the ability to personalize lessons for each student.

Discover all the ways you can reach students through the online platform: