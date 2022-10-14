VCARE PHARMACY
Jacksonville, TX
Staff Pharmacist
Responsibilities:
– Compound and dispense prescribed medications
– Advise physicians and health practitioners on the interactions and side effects of medications
– Provide patients with pertinent drug information
– Proactively review prescriptions for proper dosage
– Supervise and maintain records of all medications
– IMMUNIZATION
– MTM
Qualifications:
– Immunizer
– Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
– Strong attention to detail
– Strong organizational skills
$54 to $60 Hourly
Part-Time
Benefits: Medical