VCARE PHARMACY

Jacksonville, TX

Staff Pharmacist

Responsibilities:

– Compound and dispense prescribed medications

– Advise physicians and health practitioners on the interactions and side effects of medications

– Provide patients with pertinent drug information

– Proactively review prescriptions for proper dosage

– Supervise and maintain records of all medications

– IMMUNIZATION

– MTM

Qualifications:

– Immunizer

– Strong analytical and critical thinking skills

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Strong attention to detail

– Strong organizational skills

$54 to $60 Hourly

Part-Time

Benefits: Medical