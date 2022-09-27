Verizon
Longview, TX
Verizon Retail Sales Specialist
In this role you will be:
- Providing customers with products and solutions which helps to simplify and organize their lives.
- Creating personal connections to make tech look simple.
- Generating sales by using your passion for cutting edge technology.
- Helping customers enjoy the best things about their new products so they can begin using and enjoying them immediately.
- Excelling in a team-based compensation environment.
- Assisting with store opening and closing duties.
- Supporting other Verizon stores within close proximity (based on business needs).
You’ll need to have:
- High school diploma or GED.
- One or more years of work experience.
- Willingness to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
- Willingness to work additional shifts, if necessary, typically during the summer months, November through December, and/or during peak vacation periods.
Even better if you have:
- Associate’s degree.
- Customer service and/or sales experience.
Salary:$43,000 to $50,000
Full-Time Benefits:
- Medical
- Dental
- 401k
- Educational assistance
- Employee discounts that start on day one. Must be willing to work evenings, weekends, and holidays and to pick up additional shifts, if necessary.