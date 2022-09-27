Verizon

Longview, TX

Verizon Retail Sales Specialist

In this role you will be:

  • Providing customers with products and solutions which helps to simplify and organize their lives.
  • Creating personal connections to make tech look simple.
  • Generating sales by using your passion for cutting edge technology.
  • Helping customers enjoy the best things about their new products so they can begin using and enjoying them immediately.
  • Excelling in a team-based compensation environment.
  • Assisting with store opening and closing duties.
  • Supporting other Verizon stores within close proximity (based on business needs).

You’ll need to have:

  • High school diploma or GED.
  • One or more years of work experience.
  • Willingness to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.
  • Willingness to work additional shifts, if necessary, typically during the summer months, November through December, and/or during peak vacation periods.

Even better if you have:

  • Associate’s degree.
  • Customer service and/or sales experience.

Salary:$43,000 to $50,000

Full-Time Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Dental
  • 401k
  • Educational assistance
  • Employee discounts that start on day one. Must be willing to work evenings, weekends, and holidays and to pick up additional shifts, if necessary.
