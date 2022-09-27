Verizon

Longview, TX

Verizon Retail Sales Specialist

In this role you will be:

Providing customers with products and solutions which helps to simplify and organize their lives.

Creating personal connections to make tech look simple.

Generating sales by using your passion for cutting edge technology.

Helping customers enjoy the best things about their new products so they can begin using and enjoying them immediately.

Excelling in a team-based compensation environment.

Assisting with store opening and closing duties.

Supporting other Verizon stores within close proximity (based on business needs).

You’ll need to have:

High school diploma or GED.

One or more years of work experience.

Willingness to work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Willingness to work additional shifts, if necessary, typically during the summer months, November through December, and/or during peak vacation periods.

Even better if you have:

Associate’s degree.

Customer service and/or sales experience.

Salary:$43,000 to $50,000

Full-Time Benefits: