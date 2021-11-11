JOB ALERT: Vermeer in Ore City needs a service technician

Ore City, TX

Vermeer

Service Technician

Benefits

Pay plan tiered based on experience, performance, and training

Quarterly bonus paid based on productivity

Medical, dental, vision insurance

Health savings account

401K with 4% employer match

25k life insurance at no cost to the employee

Short- and long-term disability insurance at no cost to the employee

Paid time off

9 company paid holidays

Company-paid uniforms and laundering

Annual reimbursement for tool purchases

Training Oppourtunities

Online training to become manufacturer certified

Hands-on instructor-led training from the manufacturer

We encourage our technicians to get trained; we want certified technicians

Requirements

At least 2+ years of experience in heavy equipment repair and diesel mechanics*

Strong knowledge of electrical, hydraulic, and engine components

Demonstrated technical, electrical, and mechanical troubleshooting skills to define and perform repairs for heavy equipment and engines

Must own proper tools to perform necessary repairs

Driven to work hard and learn

Background check and drug screen required