JOB ALERT: Vermeer in Ore City needs a service technician

Ore City, TX
Vermeer
Service Technician
Benefits
Pay plan tiered based on experience, performance, and training
Quarterly bonus paid based on productivity
Medical, dental, vision insurance
Health savings account
401K with 4% employer match
25k life insurance at no cost to the employee
Short- and long-term disability insurance at no cost to the employee
Paid time off
9 company paid holidays
Company-paid uniforms and laundering
Annual reimbursement for tool purchases
Training Oppourtunities
Online training to become manufacturer certified
Hands-on instructor-led training from the manufacturer
We encourage our technicians to get trained; we want certified technicians
Requirements
At least 2+ years of experience in heavy equipment repair and diesel mechanics*
Strong knowledge of electrical, hydraulic, and engine components
Demonstrated technical, electrical, and mechanical troubleshooting skills to define and perform repairs for heavy equipment and engines
Must own proper tools to perform necessary repairs
Driven to work hard and learn
Background check and drug screen required