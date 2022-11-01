VGM Property Management
Jacksonville, TX
Property Manager
Responsibilities:
* Manage all aspects of assigned property
* Set schedules and tasks for both Leasing and Maintenance staff.
* Inspect and arrange maintenance to meet standards
* Maintain a positive, productive relationship with tenants
* Oversee LIHTC requirements and recertifications to include preparing property for TDHCA and/or HUD/MOR file audits or property UPCS inspections
* Advertise to meet TDHCA /HUD requirements and create effective Marketing Plan to maintain high occupancy.
* Keep Delinquency under 1% and handle operating expenses to stay within set budget.
* Develop and manage annual budgets by forecasting requirements and analyzing variances, data and trends
* Oversee properties’ personnel and assess its performance
* Accomplish financial goals and report periodically on financial performance
* Update quarterly market survey.
Skills:
* Proven work experience as property manager
* Fully understanding property management and its financial aspects
* In depth knowledge of all rules and regulations surrounding property management
* Competency in MS Office, Onesite and Outlook.
* Interpersonal savvy with strong communication and presentation skills
* Bilingual a must
* Well organized with excellent time management skills
* Minimum 3 years experience in a Tax Credit property
* HUD Experience a plus