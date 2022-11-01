VGM Property Management

Jacksonville, TX

Property Manager

Responsibilities:

* Manage all aspects of assigned property

* Set schedules and tasks for both Leasing and Maintenance staff.

* Inspect and arrange maintenance to meet standards

* Maintain a positive, productive relationship with tenants

* Oversee LIHTC requirements and recertifications to include preparing property for TDHCA and/or HUD/MOR file audits or property UPCS inspections

* Advertise to meet TDHCA /HUD requirements and create effective Marketing Plan to maintain high occupancy.

* Keep Delinquency under 1% and handle operating expenses to stay within set budget.

* Develop and manage annual budgets by forecasting requirements and analyzing variances, data and trends

* Oversee properties’ personnel and assess its performance

* Accomplish financial goals and report periodically on financial performance

* Update quarterly market survey.

Skills:

* Proven work experience as property manager

* Fully understanding property management and its financial aspects

* In depth knowledge of all rules and regulations surrounding property management

* Competency in MS Office, Onesite and Outlook.

* Interpersonal savvy with strong communication and presentation skills

* Bilingual a must

* Well organized with excellent time management skills

* Minimum 3 years experience in a Tax Credit property

* HUD Experience a plus