Vistra Corporate Services Company

Tatum, TX

Mobile Equipment Specialist – Beckville Mine

Responsibilities:

* Knowledge of mining company equipment to provide support to Maintenance and Operations

* Operations of ash haulage equipment and/or other materials

* Performance of all activities relating to pumping, including preventative maintenance on pumps; lube truck operations; water truck operations; and other duties assigned.

* Duties shall include performance of general mine work such as washing and clean up of company equipment, facilities, and grounds.

Qualifications:

* High School Diploma or GED – minimum required

* Mining experience preferred

* Prior or current MSHA Certification preferred

* May be required to work a rotating shift of up to 12 hours

* Work is of a physical nature and performed in an outdoor environment in all weather conditions

