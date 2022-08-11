Vistra Corporate Services Company
Tatum, TX
Mobile Equipment Specialist – Beckville Mine
Responsibilities:
* Knowledge of mining company equipment to provide support to Maintenance and Operations
* Operations of ash haulage equipment and/or other materials
* Performance of all activities relating to pumping, including preventative maintenance on pumps; lube truck operations; water truck operations; and other duties assigned.
* Duties shall include performance of general mine work such as washing and clean up of company equipment, facilities, and grounds.
Qualifications:
* High School Diploma or GED – minimum required
* Mining experience preferred
* Prior or current MSHA Certification preferred
* May be required to work a rotating shift of up to 12 hours
* Work is of a physical nature and performed in an outdoor environment in all weather conditions
We are a company of people committed to: Exceeding Customer Expectations, Great People, Teamwork, Competitive Spirit and Effective Communication. If this describes you, then apply today!