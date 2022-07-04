Vistra Corporate Services Company
Tatum, TX
Protection and Control Technician Senior
Key Accountabilities:
*Maintenance of all Plant protective relaying and associated control circuits (including testing, calibration, functional tests, trouble shooting, and installation of upgrades), such as:
*Generator relaying
*Main Power Transformer, Unit Auxiliary Transformer, Start-up/Standby Transformer relaying
*All medium voltage switchgear relaying and transfer schemes
*Plant/Switchyard interface relaying
*Maintenance of Plant Metering:
*MWh metering calibrations and upgrade installations
*Voltage, current, watt, var, and frequency transducer calibrations and testing of associated equipment
*Maintenance of ancillary equipment:
*Emergency bearing oil pump test
*Current transformer megger test
*Outage support:
*Interface with plant I&C personnel
Education, Experience, & Skill Requirements:
*High school diploma or equivalent
*Completion of all PSD requirements in the P&C S*T*A*R program
*Completion of all PSD requirements in the P&C S*T*A*R program and six (6) years as a P&C Technician or acceptable job related experience.
*Significant amount of time in the field performing P&C services
*Routine travel away from home
*Extended work hours
*Strenuous physical effort such as climbing, lifting, temperature extremes, and dusty environment.
Key Metrics:
*Interface with outside contractors
*Provide and/or support problem solving using trouble-shooting skills and recorder data
*Lead new installation wiring verification, checkout, and functional test
*Revise and maintain all associated drawings
*Conducts diagnostic tests on generation facilities’ electrical equipment (ie: Generator CTs, PTs, and ancillary equipment).
* Install, calibrate, and maintain equipment associated with data acquisition and remote telemetry to support required ERCOT and NERC protocols