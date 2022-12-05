VitalCaring

Mineola, TX

Pediatric Caregiver – PRN

Responsibilities:

* Assists client in the activities of daily living including personal hygiene requirements in accordance with specific assignments provided by supervisor.

* Supervises client during activities to enable client to function safely.

* Maintain compliance with all At Home Health policies, procedures and guidelines as stated now or as amended.

* Maintain compliance with all state and federal laws and regulatory requirements. Immediately reports to supervisor all significant changes in client’s environment, behaviors, and circumstances

* Responsible for monitoring client environment and identifying any potential safety hazards; takes appropriate actions to eliminate hazard or report potential hazard to supervisor.

Qualifications:

* Personal assistance services, as defined in TAC 40 Chapter .2, may be performed by an unlicensed person who is at least 18 years of age and has demonstrated competency, when competency cannot be determined through education and experience, to perform the tasks assigned by the supervisor.

* Requires ability to understand and carry out detailed oral and written instructions

* Completes and/or meets required training requirements.

* Requires ability to use up to 50 pounds of force occasionally, and/or up to 20 pounds of force frequently, and/or up to 10 pounds of force continuously to move objects and/or people.

* Position requires bending, stooping, twisting, turning, reaching, lifting, carrying, pulling, pushing, climbing, kneeling, walking, and standing over 75% of shift. Sitting requirements approximately 25% of the time. Standing/stooping/bending/climbing requirements approximately 55% of the time. Walking requirements approximately 20% of the time.

* Requires ability to exercise patience, tact, initiative, judgment, and confidentiality (following established guidelines). Work under minimal supervision with awareness that error may have serious consequences.

* Requires ability to recognize changes in a client’s appearance, attitude, and condition.

* Must exhibit a working knowledge of English.

* May require very frequent travel to various geographic locations.

Schedule is 20 hours per week. Family would prefer 8am-Noon Monday – Friday.