Nacogdoches, TX

Volkert Inc.

Inspector-CEI

Responsibilities

– Inspection for compliance with contract documents, standards, and specifications

– Testing of materials; review of plans

– Keeping daily diaries on project operations, resolving daily constructability issues and troubleshooting problems to mitigate delays to project’s progress

– Monitoring contractor’s daily operations

– Documenting pay records, performing construction calculation, and computer/iPad entry

– Effectively communicating and coordinating work with contractors, subcontractors, utility owners, and property owners to minimize delays and disturbances while maximizing progress of the projects

– Running soil/base density test using a nuclear density machine

– Testing concrete on-site

Qualifications

– High School Diploma or equivalent

TxDOT Certifications a plus but not required

– Two (2) years of experience in construction inspection, one (1) year of which shall have been in bridge and/or roadway construction

– Possess a valid driver’s license and good driving record

– Ability to pass a drug test

– Must be able to perform moderate physical activity including but not limited to walking, climbing, balancing, kneeling, and standing.

– Must be able to work nights and weekends as required

– Must apply safety philosophy and program to all operations

– Must possess immediate ability to work in the United States

Work Qualities

– Be a Brand Ambassador for the company who believes in diversity and inclusion

– Be self-motivated to meet individual goals and maintain accountability in a team environment

– Be able to multi-task in a team environment

– Exercise initiative and independent judgement in the solution of work problems

– Be able to communicate effectively–verbal and written