Nacogdoches, TX
Volkert Inc.
Inspector-CEI
Responsibilities
– Inspection for compliance with contract documents, standards, and specifications
– Testing of materials; review of plans
– Keeping daily diaries on project operations, resolving daily constructability issues and troubleshooting problems to mitigate delays to project’s progress
– Monitoring contractor’s daily operations
– Documenting pay records, performing construction calculation, and computer/iPad entry
– Effectively communicating and coordinating work with contractors, subcontractors, utility owners, and property owners to minimize delays and disturbances while maximizing progress of the projects
– Running soil/base density test using a nuclear density machine
– Testing concrete on-site
Qualifications
– High School Diploma or equivalent
TxDOT Certifications a plus but not required
– Two (2) years of experience in construction inspection, one (1) year of which shall have been in bridge and/or roadway construction
– Possess a valid driver’s license and good driving record
– Ability to pass a drug test
– Must be able to perform moderate physical activity including but not limited to walking, climbing, balancing, kneeling, and standing.
– Must be able to work nights and weekends as required
– Must apply safety philosophy and program to all operations
– Must possess immediate ability to work in the United States
Work Qualities
– Be a Brand Ambassador for the company who believes in diversity and inclusion
– Be self-motivated to meet individual goals and maintain accountability in a team environment
– Be able to multi-task in a team environment
– Exercise initiative and independent judgement in the solution of work problems
– Be able to communicate effectively–verbal and written