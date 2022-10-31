W6 Contractors

Henderson, TX

Business Office Manager

We are looking for a professional and highly organized Office Manager to manage the accounting, human resources and general office administration at our growing company. The ideal candidate will be a hard worker, dedicated to serving our staff and ensuring that the company runs smoothly. A successful Office Manager will have an ability to multi-task and will assist with administrative duties such as making travel bookings, scheduling meetings and arranging conferences calls with remote employees. Our ideal candidate will also be able to create and maintain a detailed system of office filing and record keeping.

Responsibilities:

* AP/AR using QuickBooks

* Payroll Management and Employee Time

* Company Taxes

* Perform clerical tasks.

* Track down information for clients.

* Billing Clients monthly

* Job Type: Full-time

* Pay: $16.00 – $24.00 per hour

Schedule:

* 8 hour shift

* Monday to Friday