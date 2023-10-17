Walgreens

Henderson, TX

Certified Pharmacy Technician

Customer Experience

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Must be fluent in reading, writing, and speaking English. (Except in Puerto Rico)

Requires willingness to work flexible schedule, including evening and weekend hours.

Preferred Qualifications

Prefer six months of experience in a retail environment.

Prefer to have prior work experience with Walgreens.