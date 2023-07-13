Walgreens

Longview and Jacksonville

Pharmacy Techs/Apprenticeships

As a Walgreens Pharmacy Technician or Pharmacy Technician Apprentice, you’ll be front and center – interacting with customers and developing strong patient relationships. Pharmacy technicians enjoy all the tools and support – including the latest technology – to grow your careers and reach your goals.

Must be fluent in reading, writing, and speaking English. Preferred Qualifications: Six months of experience in a retail environment. Prior work experience with Walgreens. Good math skills to fill prescriptions accurately, including counting, measuring and weighing medications. Good computer skills. The knowledge of store inventory control. PTCB certification.

Training & Personal Development: Earns and maintains PTCB certification through the designated PTCB training program and/or state required certification/registration. Otherwise, earns PTCB certification as condition of promotion to senior technician. Attends training and completes PPLs requested by Manager and acquires continuing education credits. Through completion of the Walgreens pharmacy technician apprenticeship program, experience qualifies for eight (8) college credit hours.