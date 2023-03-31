Walgreens

Longview, TX

Certified Pharmacy Technician

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Models and shares customer service best practices with all team members to deliver a distinctive and delightful customer experience, including interpersonal habits (e.g., greeting, eye contact, courtesy, etc.) and Walgreens service traits (e.g., offering help proactively, identifying needs, servicing until satisfied, etc.).

Training & Personal Development

Earns and maintains PTCB certification through the designated PTCB training program and/or state required certification/registration. Otherwise, earns PTCB certification as condition of promotion to senior technician.

Attends training and completes PPLs requested by Manager and acquires continuing education credits. Maintains knowledge and skill in healthcare and pharmacy, including latest news and developments.

Operations

Under the supervision by the pharmacist, assist in the practice of pharmacy, in accordance with state, federal, and company policy. Reviews and complies with the Walgreen Co. Pharmacy Code of Conduct.

Performs duties as assigned by Pharmacy Manager, Staff Pharmacist and Store Manager including utilizing pharmacy systems to enter patient and drug information, ensuring information is entered correctly, filling prescriptions by retrieving, counting and pouring pharmaceutical drugs, verifying medicine is correct, and checking for possible interactions. Assists pharmacists in scheduling and maintaining work flow.

Reports, immediately, prescription errors to pharmacist on duty and adheres to Company policies and procedures in relation to pharmacy errors and the Quality Improvement Program.

Strictly adheres to the Walgreen Co. policy regarding Good Faith Dispensing during all applicable prescription dispensing activities.

Responsible and accountable for registering all related sales on assigned cash register, collects and handles cash as required. Takes customer to OTC aisle when possible to assist in locating products.

Handles telephone calls that do not require personal attention of the pharmacist, including those to physicians.