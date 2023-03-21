Walgreens

Longview, TX

Certified Pharmacy Technician

In accordance with state and federal regulations, assists the pharmacist, under direct supervision, in the practice of pharmacy. Assists the pharmacist in the performance of other Pharmacy Department duties in accordance with Company policies and procedures.

Responsible for using pharmacy systems to obtain patient and drug information and process prescriptions. If PTCB certified, assists with and coaches’ pharmacy technicians in the operation of pharmacy systems and cashiers in the operation of the pharmacy cash registers.

Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience.

Customer Experience

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Models and shares customer service best practices with all team members to deliver a distinctive and delightful customer experience, including interpersonal habits (e.g., greeting, eye contact, courtesy, etc.) and Walgreens service traits (e.g., offering help proactively, identifying needs, servicing until satisfied, etc.).

Develops strong relationships with most valuable customers.

Operations

Under the supervision by the pharmacist, assist in the practice of pharmacy, in accordance with state, federal, and company policy. Reviews and complies with the Walgreen Co. Pharmacy Code of Conduct.

Performs duties as assigned by Pharmacy Manager, Staff Pharmacist and Store Manager including utilizing pharmacy systems to enter patient and drug information, ensuring information is entered correctly, filling prescriptions by retrieving, counting, and pouring pharmaceutical drugs, verifying medicine is correct, and checking for possible interactions. Assists pharmacists in scheduling and maintaining workflow.