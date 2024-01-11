Walgreens

Longview, TX

Shift Lead

Opens and closes the store in the absence of store management, including all required systems start-ups, required cash handling, and ensuring the floor and stock room are ready for the business day. Responsible for opening back door of store for deliveries. Completes product returns, order voids, customer refunds, cash drops to the safe, and provides change as requested to cash registers.

Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. Attends training and completes PPLs requested by Manager. Obtains and maintains valid PTCB certification or pharmacy license as required by state.

Qualifications: One year of prior leadership, supervisory, or retail key holder work experience.

Must be fluent in reading, writing, and speaking English. Prefer the knowledge of store inventory control.

Full Time and Part Time positions available. Pay is $17-$19 per hour. Health insurance, PTO, Employee Discount, 401k available with FT positions. The actual compensation that you will be offered will depend on a variety of factors including geography, skills and abilities, education, experience and other relevant factors. An Equal Opportunity Employer, including disability/veterans.