Walgreens

Tyler, TX

Pharmacist – sign on bonus

Job Type: Full Time

Job Objectives

Provides pharmacy consulting services to customers regarding the effective usage of medications, awareness with drug interactions and offering preventive healthcare services such as immunizations. Responsible for ensuring the proper compounding, dispensation, review and verification of prescribed medications within regulatory guidelines, company policies and procedures.

Supports the efficient workflow of the pharmacy and assists the pharmacy manager in identifying ways to optimize pharmacy financials, inventory management and enhance customer experience.

Job Responsibilities/Tasks

Customer Experience

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues in a timely manner and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Models and shares customer service best practices with all team members to deliver a distinctive and delightful customer experience, including interpersonal habits (e.g., greeting, eye contact, courtesy, etc.) and Walgreens service traits (e.g., offering help proactively, identifying needs, servicing until satisfied, etc.).