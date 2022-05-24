Rusk, TX

Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home

Funeral Director Embalmer

Job Requirements

– Must be licensed to practice as a funeral director and embalmer in the state of Texas.

– Must have a valid driver’s license.

Job tasks include making first calls, arranging funeral services, embalming, dressing, casketing, preparing and filing all necessary documents pertaining to complete funeral services.

Must be willing to learn programs and services that are unique to our establishment. Must have strong communication skills. Must be proficient in Microsoft Word and able to learn industry-specific software. Must comply with all company policies and procedures.

* Pay: $45,000 to $65,000 Yearly

* Full-Time

* Benefits: Medical