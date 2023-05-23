Walmart

New Chapel Hill, TX

Walmart Sales Representative

Launching your sales career could be just one quick chat away. We’re hiring now for our Retail Sales team, and are looking for people like you, who know the end game of retail is to get product on shelves. You’re great at building relationships with store management, calling on customers and love the autonomy of managing your own territory.

You:

Are 18 years or older.

Have some sales experience or willingness to learn.

Have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Are great at building trust and communicating

Looking for a candidate who is passionate and driven, who is enthusiastic and engaging, and has a desire to learn with strong attention to detail skills.

Manage your time efficiently and work on your own with little supervision.

Can lift to 50 lbs.

Are willing to travel extensively.

$16.00 – $18.00 per hour