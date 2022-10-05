Weatherford

Longview, TX

Repair and Maintenance Technician

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

* To maintain/redress tools as per procedure or as per supervisor’s request with completing relevant paperwork.

* Perform make ups of tubulars with torque machine.

* Conduct hydraulic pressure tests to ensure integrity of made up assemblies

* To prepare equipment and taking part in loading/unloading when sending/receiving equipment to/from the rig site.

* Operate overhead cranes and fork lifts. Perform slinging as per regulation.

* To ensure that workshop is in a clean state at all times.

* Organization of verification of metrology and equipment calibration

* Maintenance of equipment in proper form

* Know and understand Weatherford Quality Policy and comply with all requirements of the Quality Systems Manual, Operating and Technical Procedures and Workplace Instructions

* Must understand and comply with all safety rules and company policies of Weatherford

Qualifications:

* 1+ years related experience with High School Diploma (or Secondary School Diploma, or equivalent) preferred

* Experience in oilfield operations- workshop preferred

* Knowledge of Windows based systems preferred

* Mechanically Inclined Required

Benefits: Our structured career paths will ensure that you know what it takes to build your ideal career at Weatherford when you join our Company. We also offer a comprehensive benefits program, including health insurance coverage, income protection plans, a 401(k) savings plan, Company paid holidays, and paid time off for vacation.