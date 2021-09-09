JOB ALERT: West Fraser Engineered Wood Products in Nacogdoches needs environment, health & safety coordinator

West Fraser Engineered Wood Products
Nacogdoches, TX
Environment, Health & Safety Coordinator
One to Three years EH&S or Safety Committee experience in a manufacturing environment, Advanced computer skills

Post-secondary certification with a specialty in EH&S, Manufacturing Technology, Nursing/Paramedic/EMT, etc.  

In general, this position will work with West Fraser team members to develop a world class EH&S culture and eliminate workplace injuries. Solid understanding of facilitating a successful EH&S program, Ability to present and train team members

