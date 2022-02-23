Henderson, TX

West Fraser

Machine Operator

Full-time

Responsibilities

– Must be willing to perform entry level lumberyard duties, housekeeping duties, including use of a shovel, ground keeping, painting, janitorial, etc.

– Must be willing to stack various lengths of lumber

– May be assigned tasked indoors and outdoors, no matter the weather conditions

– Monitor lumber movement

– Move lumber through the process ensuring no lumber cross-ups

– Clear jammed lumber as necessary

Assist others as necessary

– Perform quality checks

– Perform safety observations

– Follow all Safe Work Procedures

– Follow all Zero Energy State procedures

– Utilize downtime or slow time to enhance the appearance and productivity of the department

– Perform all job assignments in an effective and timely manner with minimal supervision

– Operate necessary equipment according to procedures

– Monitor assigned area and related area visually and via monitor screen.

– Remove/straighten out cross-ups using pike pole or picaroon

– Inspection of equipment

– Servicing and minor adjustments to the equipment (when necessary)

– Preventative maintenance

– Assist maintenance with servicing of equipment

– Cleaning of the equipment

– Documentation and reporting of results

– Daily greasing of necessary equipment and/or related equipment

What you need to be successful

– Minimum age of 18 years

– Excellent safety record

– Follow all electrical safety standards

– Willing to work any shift

– Excellent attendance record

– Demonstrable mechanical aptitude

– Basic maintenance skills

– Capability to troubleshoot issues and diagnose problems within the department and/or related equipment.

– Able to maintain or assist with maintaining the assigned area and/or related equipment.

– Capability to perform preventative maintenance on your assigned machine

– Able to climb ladders and work in elevated workplaces

– Capable of working in tight close spaces

– Ability to make quality control checks and adjustments at the assigned area and/or other related equipment.

Experience

– 1 year(s): Manufacturing Experience

Education

– High School or better in General Studies or related field

– Preferred GED or better

Benefits

– Competitive starting pay

– On-the-job training

– A culture that strongly believes in promoting from within

– Medical

– Dental

– 401k with company match

– Life Insurance

– Disability Insurance

– Paid vacations and holidays