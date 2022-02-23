Henderson, TX
West Fraser
Machine Operator
Full-time
Responsibilities
– Must be willing to perform entry level lumberyard duties, housekeeping duties, including use of a shovel, ground keeping, painting, janitorial, etc.
– Must be willing to stack various lengths of lumber
– May be assigned tasked indoors and outdoors, no matter the weather conditions
– Monitor lumber movement
– Move lumber through the process ensuring no lumber cross-ups
– Clear jammed lumber as necessary
Assist others as necessary
– Perform quality checks
– Perform safety observations
– Follow all Safe Work Procedures
– Follow all Zero Energy State procedures
– Utilize downtime or slow time to enhance the appearance and productivity of the department
– Perform all job assignments in an effective and timely manner with minimal supervision
– Operate necessary equipment according to procedures
– Monitor assigned area and related area visually and via monitor screen.
– Remove/straighten out cross-ups using pike pole or picaroon
– Inspection of equipment
– Servicing and minor adjustments to the equipment (when necessary)
– Preventative maintenance
– Assist maintenance with servicing of equipment
– Cleaning of the equipment
– Documentation and reporting of results
– Daily greasing of necessary equipment and/or related equipment
What you need to be successful
– Minimum age of 18 years
– Excellent safety record
– Follow all electrical safety standards
– Willing to work any shift
– Excellent attendance record
– Demonstrable mechanical aptitude
– Basic maintenance skills
– Capability to troubleshoot issues and diagnose problems within the department and/or related equipment.
– Able to maintain or assist with maintaining the assigned area and/or related equipment.
– Capability to perform preventative maintenance on your assigned machine
– Able to climb ladders and work in elevated workplaces
– Capable of working in tight close spaces
– Ability to make quality control checks and adjustments at the assigned area and/or other related equipment.
Experience
– 1 year(s): Manufacturing Experience
Education
– High School or better in General Studies or related field
– Preferred GED or better
Benefits
– Competitive starting pay
– On-the-job training
– A culture that strongly believes in promoting from within
– Medical
– Dental
– 401k with company match
– Life Insurance
– Disability Insurance
– Paid vacations and holidays