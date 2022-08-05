West Fraser
Henderson, TX
Storeroom Clerk – Evening Shift
Responsibilities:
– Purchase all maintenance, repair and operating supplies and services that are maintained in stock, i.e. Inventory items.
– MRP (Materials Requirement Planning) orders
– Research, gather required information and write up descriptions for entering new items into inventory
– Extend and enter information on items if the parts are in the WF database
– Enter MRP and cycle counts into Maximo system
– Work overflow from Purchasing as needed (ordering, collecting prices and delivery etc.) Research reports or data requested by management.
– Issue parts as required.
– Maintain in-house repairs and inventory.
– Work in conjunction with Storeroom Supervisor in determining locations for new parts as well as unloading and storing.
– Maintain a clean and orderly storeroom.
– Perform any other tasks or functions management deems necessary to support this position.
Knowledge and Skills Required:
– Ability to communicate well – both oral and written.
– Ability to function independently
– Minimum high school diploma –
– Knowledge of parts and inventory of storeroom
– Ability to analyze and interpret data
– Must be able to operate a personal computer and the appropriate software packages
– Ability to learn new skills (including Maximo)
– Adaptable and willing to accept changed
Experience Required:
* 3 year(s) storeroom or purchasing experienced
Our highly competitive compensation package and outstanding benefits include:
– Benefits starting Day 1
– Competitive starting pay
– On-the-job training
– A culture that strongly believes in promoting from within
– Medical
– Dental
– Vision
– 401k with company match
– Life Insurance
– Disability Insurance
– Paid vacations and holidays