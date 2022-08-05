West Fraser

Henderson, TX

Storeroom Clerk – Evening Shift

Responsibilities:

– Purchase all maintenance, repair and operating supplies and services that are maintained in stock, i.e. Inventory items.

– MRP (Materials Requirement Planning) orders

– Research, gather required information and write up descriptions for entering new items into inventory

– Extend and enter information on items if the parts are in the WF database

– Enter MRP and cycle counts into Maximo system

– Work overflow from Purchasing as needed (ordering, collecting prices and delivery etc.) Research reports or data requested by management.

– Issue parts as required.

– Maintain in-house repairs and inventory.

– Work in conjunction with Storeroom Supervisor in determining locations for new parts as well as unloading and storing.

– Maintain a clean and orderly storeroom.

– Perform any other tasks or functions management deems necessary to support this position.

Knowledge and Skills Required:

– Ability to communicate well – both oral and written.

– Ability to function independently

– Minimum high school diploma –

– Knowledge of parts and inventory of storeroom

– Ability to analyze and interpret data

– Must be able to operate a personal computer and the appropriate software packages

– Ability to learn new skills (including Maximo)

– Adaptable and willing to accept changed

Experience Required:

* 3 year(s) storeroom or purchasing experienced

Our highly competitive compensation package and outstanding benefits include:

– Benefits starting Day 1

– Competitive starting pay

– On-the-job training

– A culture that strongly believes in promoting from within

– Medical

– Dental

– Vision

– 401k with company match

– Life Insurance

– Disability Insurance

– Paid vacations and holidays