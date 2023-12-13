West Fraser
Henderson, TX
Electrical Control Supervisor
Work with the electrical team at the facility and will be responsible for helping to maintain and improve the PLC and other automation control systems while ensuring that all work is completed in a safe reliable manner.
Benefits starting Day 1
Competitive starting pay
On-the-job training and a
A culture that strongly believes in promoting from within
Medical
Dental
401k with company matching & retirement contribution.
Life Insurance
Disability Insurance
Paid vacations and holidays
Technical Degree
Previous Industrial Experience
Familiar with Allen Bradley products, VFD Drives, Soft Starters, and HMI’s
Experience with PLC 5 and Control Logix PLC platforms